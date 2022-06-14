Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sheer Cutout Dress 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, flaunted her fit figure in her latest Instagram photos. The makeup mogul donned a black long-sleeved sheer figure-hugging dress with cutout sections in the upper arm and side areas in a June 14 post and looked confident and incredible. She paired the dress with black footless socks and clear heels as her hair was pulled up, parted in the middle, and had some strands hanging loose.

“morning gram 🖤,” she captioned the pics, which took place in front of two large gray doors. Once the post was shared, her fans were quick to respond with a plethora of compliments. “such pure beauty,” one fan wrote while another called her “so beautiful.” Many others left heart-eyed emojis.

Before Kylie shared her latest pics, she shared a video of herself working out on a treadmill and revealed she’s been suffering from back and knee pain since giving birth to her second child in Feb. “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again 🙏,” she wrote in the caption for the clip.

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner Then & Now: Photos Of The Makeup Mogul's Unbelievable Transformation Kylie Jenner Taste of Beverly Hills Food and Wine Festival, Los Angeles, America - 02 Sep 2010

Kylie welcomed her son with Travis Scott four years after having their first child, daughter Stormi. Although she was very private during her first pregnancy, the now mom-of-two has been pretty open about her journey with her second, especially bouncing back after the birth. She previously admitted she was having both physical and emotional issues after having her baby boy, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed.

In Mar., she opened up about her feelings and advised her followers that “it’s okay to not be okay” as a new parent. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she said in a video. “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”