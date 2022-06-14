Jennifer Lopez Reveals How ‘American Idol’ Changed ‘Everything’ For Her After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez revealed that joining 'American Idol' as a judge was so 'good' for her and 'changed everything' after giving birth to twins Emme and Max.

By:
June 14, 2022 10:22AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy dinner out at Mexican restaurant Tacos tu Madre in Westwood, Los Angeles. The famous couple brought Jennifer's son Max for the outing on Tuesday, and paused to share a kiss as they got into the car. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Jlo,Ben Affleck,Maximilian David Muniz Ref: SPL5310993 180522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck House Hunting With Samuel Affleck Pictured: Ben Affleck,Jennifer Lopez,Samuel Affleck Ref: SPL5305136 220422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez first joined American Idol as a judge in season 10. The singer admitted in her new Netflix documentary Halftime that Idol was her “first big job” after having twins Emme and Max, now 14, as well as splitting from husband Marc Anthony. For J.Lo, being on Idol helped redefine the woman she had become.

“At 42, movie roles were not knocking down my door. As I was getting back to work, I really felt like I didn’t know what my value was anymore. I was doing American Idol. That was the first big job I did after I had the babies. And it was good for me at that time. People could see me for who I was and that changed everything,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez with fellow ‘Idol’ judges Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jennifer admitted that in the process of trying to “build a perfect life, a family life,” she “kind of lost” who she was “as an artist.” When Emme and Max were 3 years old, she and Marc divorced. “I was a single mom with two little kids,” J.Lo said of her life post-split.

J.Lo was an American Idol judge for seasons 10 and 11. She left after two seasons but returned for seasons 13, 14, and 15. “I really learned a lot about myself. I had purpose,” Jennifer said about being on Idol. “And I just felt I’ve got to work on my acting more, my singing more, my dancing more, my everything. I just need to be better in every way.”

American Idol helped launch the next chapter of Jennifer’s career. She had her first headlining concert tour in 2012 and had a Vegas residency from 2016 to 2018. During her Vegas residency, J.Lo produced and starred in the NBC series Shades of Blue.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez with kids Max and Emme. (Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jennifer earned her first Golden Globe nomination in 20 years in 2020 with the release of Hustlers. That same year, she headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. Halftime is now streaming on Netflix.

More From Our Partners

ad