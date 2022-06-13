Priyanka Chopra Rocks Plunging Top As She Calls Herself A ‘Snack’: Photos

Delicious! Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked like a treat in a set of sexy selfies she shared on Sunday, Jun. 13, 2022. Getting sassy in her caption, the beauty called herself a “treat”.

The Matrix Resurrections was the epitome of casual cool as she donned a white button-up shirt, open to tease hints of her cleavage. Looking made up for the camera, she had wild, curly tresses, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, full, well-arched eyebrows, and a full, peachy pout.

The wife of Nick Jonas gave the camera a stare in the first photo, showing off her beautiful brown eyes. In the next shot, she looked fierce as she leaned her hand on her cheek, while the final slide saw Priyanka running her hands through her full, curly locks.

Clearly feeling herself, the Bihar, India-born beauty captioned the post “Snack” along with a kiss emoji. Below, she added the name of her new Amazon Prime series Citadel and AGBO films, the production company helmed by Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites Anthony and Joe Russo. Appearing as if she may have been on location, the post was tagged from Atlanta, Georgia.

It seemed as though Priyanka’s husband may have been missing her. The Sucker singer took to the comments section to drop a simple, “Wow” with a surprised emoji, getting hundreds of likes from fans.

Things have been stronger than ever for the couple, who have been relying on one another since the premature birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jones in January 2022. “Despite the highs and lows [Priyanka] and Nick have gone through these past few months with their daughter being born premature, they feel indescribably blessed that their baby girl is home safe and sound,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“Priyanka has fallen even more in love with Nick after seeing how sweet and gentle he is with their baby. He is everything in a father that she sees in her own dad which is so heartwarming.”