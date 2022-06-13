John Stamos ‘Disappointed’ Over Bob Saget Being ‘Left Out’ Of Tony Awards In Memoriam

Hours before the 2022 Tony Awards aired, John Stamos took to Twitter to call out the Tony Awards for leaving his beloved Full House co-star Bob Saget out of the in memoriam segment. “Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” John tweeted.

Bob appeared on Broadway twice during his decades-long career. He first starred in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2006. He later returned to Broadway in the Tony-nominated Hand to God in 2015. Despite John’s tweet, Bob was not added to the in memoriam tribute at the last minute.

Multiple fans shared John’s disappointment about Bob being left out. “The fact that Bob Saget wasn’t in the “In Memoriam” is disgraceful. #TonyAwards,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “WHERES BOB SAGET ON THE IN MEMORIAM PART WHAT GIVES #TonyAwards.”

The 69-year-old suddenly passed away on January 9, 2022, while in Orlando, Florida, for a comedy show. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando. An autopsy later revealed that Bob died of a brain bleed after “blunt head trauma” that likely occurred because of an “unwitnessed fall.”

Bob’s family and friends were devastated by his unexpected passing. “I am broken,” John said in a statement on Twitter. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

John gave the eulogy at Bob’s funeral and called the comedian his “new guardian angel.” John and Bob’s closest friends — including Dave Coulier, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jim Carrey, and more — recently came together to celebrate Bob’s life in the Netflix’s Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.

Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, also appeared in the tribute. “I know he’s looking down and is so happy. Bob deserved all the love in the world and I loved him more than anything,” a tearful Kelly said.