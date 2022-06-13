Dakota Johnson Rocks Backless Blazer Dress With Bedazzled Strands At Tribeca Movie Premiere

Dakota Johnson, 32t, was one of the best dressed of the Tribeca Film Festival when she stepped out for a premiere on June 13! The actress stepped out for the premiere of her new film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, in a white blazer dress and glittery silver heels. There was a cut-out section in the back of the ensemble and it featured bedazzled chains going across.

The beauty had her dark hair up in a high bun with some strands hanging loose near the sides of her face and she accessorized with earrings and a ring. She also rocked flattering makeup as she posed on the carpet of the event and smiled for the cameras. She was filmed leaving her hotel and arriving at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, where the premiere took place, and appeared confident and poised as onlookers cheered her on.

View Related Gallery Dakota Johnson's Hottest Looks Ever: 'Fifty Shades' & More -- PICS Dakota Johnson attends the LA Special Screening of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" at The ArcLight Hollywood, in Los Angeles LA Special Screening of "The Peanut Butter Falcon", Los Angeles, USA - 01 Aug 2019 Dakota Johnson ,BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center,New York, - 13 Jun 2022

In Cha Cha Real Smooth, which is about a about a young man who works as a host at a Bar Mitzvah party and starts a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter, Dakota plays the role of Domino. She also serves as a producer of the movie. It was first shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2022.

Dakota’s latest outing at the film’s Tribeca showing comes two weeks after she made headlines for being photographed during a romantic dinner date with her boyfriend Chris Martin. The cute couple wore stylish casual outfits as they made their way in and out of the Sushi Park restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA. They also showed off a bit of PDA by holding hands and looked as happy as could be together.

Dakota and Chris have been dating since 2017 but have managed to keep their romance pretty private. Once in a while, they open up and give tidbits about what their relationship is like, in interviews. Dakota revealed that they often like to stay home in their Malibu home, in one of them. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she told Elle. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”