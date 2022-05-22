Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Spotted On Casual Coffee Date As They Head To Candy Store: Photos

The adorable couple were all smiles as they rocked casual ensembles for the laid-back outing.

May 22, 2022 3:42PM EDT
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson looking so happy after grabbing coffee and candy at SweetBu candy store in Malibu. Pictured: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Cold play star Chris Martin and longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson spotted at the Claridges Hotel in London on Wednesday night. The star can be seen wearing a shirt and tie along with a pair of chunky trainers and standout neon pink laces. Pictured: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: RMBI/BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have certainly become quite comfortable with each other, as they looked super relaxed during a casual outing on Saturday, May 21. The gorgeous couple were spotted in laid-back ensembles as they enjoyed a coffee run and a stop at a candy store. The 32-year-old actress rocked a simple black top and ripped denim, while her Cold Play lead singer beau, 45, donned a graphic green sweater and black joggers.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were spotted out in Malibu on May 21, 2022. (RMBI/BACKGRID)

Although they were all smiles during the date, the couple are known to be very private and enjoy spending their time together at home rather than on a public outing. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” Dakota told Elle in a recent interview. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.” And they tend to keep things more relaxed. “I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do,” she explained. “I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”

The homebodies are even looking to purchase their own home! In October, they were spotted house hunting in Malibu with a real estate agent. They were joined by their pal, actor Sean Penn, whom Dakota is starring alongside in the upcoming film Daddio. And outing came just a couple of weeks after the Chris dedicated a song to her during a Cold Play performance in London. Before he began to belt out “My Universe,” Chris told the audience as he pointed towards Dakota in the crowd, “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go!”

With a real estate purchase in mind, it appears the couple are going from strength to strength. There have even been multiple engagement rumors surrounding them. If the couple were to walk down the aisle together, Dakota would become a step-mom to the two children Chris shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow — Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

