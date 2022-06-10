Mick Jagger’s Son Deveraux, 5, Dances Backstage During Dad’s Rolling Stones Concert: Video

Deveraux Jagger stole the show at his dad Mick Jagger‘s concert! The 5-year-old looked absolutely adorable as he danced away at the Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England on Friday, June 10. Little Deveraux, who has long blonde hair, even wore an iconic Rolling Stones t-shirt for the show, paired with skinny jeans, Nike sneakers an open sweater and a protective face mask. Naturally, the video, posted by mom Melanie Hamrick, 35, went viral on social media!

Deveraux was specifically jamming to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” from the bands 1969 album Let It Bleed. He hilariously bobbed his head back and forth, whipping around his hair, clearly loving the song! “Vibes,” Melanie hilariously captioned the clip. The night was a family affair from start to finish: the 35-year-old dancer also shared the cutest photo of her and her son standing on stage ahead of the big show.

Fans were loving Melanie’s behind the scenes video and photo, leaving some sweet thoughts in the comments. “Tall and thin like his daddy! I’ve been looking for you and your son at some concerts in Europe,” one wrote. “What a great pic. His pop was amazing tonight as usual,” another added on the candid stage photo. “Wow – Your boy is growing tall!” a third remarked.

The 5-year-old is Melanie and Mick’s only child together, however, the rockstar is dad to seven other kids! The 77-year-old British singer welcomed his first child Karis, now 51, back in 1970 with actress Marsha Hunt. Karis has a younger sister Jade, 50, via Mick’s relationship with ex-wife Bianca Jagger. He then infamously married Jerry Hall, who he shares Gabriel, 25, GGeorgia May, 31, James, 37, and Elizabeth, 38. Finally, he has a son Lucas, 23, with Brazilian TV personality Luciana Gimenez.