Dua Lipa Rocks Tiny Green Bikini Top After Dancing With Aron Piper & Declares She’s ‘Ultrasolo’

Dua Lipa is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post captioned, “ultrasolo.” The 26-year-old looked stunning when she wore a tiny green triangle bikini with a pair of baggy low-rise trousers.

Dua rocked a tiny green Alessandra Rich Tie Embellished Bikini that had a rhinestone gem in the front. She styled the bikini with a pair of baggy black low-rise pants and a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper One-Coil Ring. In another photo from the slideshow, she wore a pair of high-waisted black pants with a tiny white ribbed crop top.

Dua’s sexy outfit came one day after she was spotted dancing with 25-year-old Aron Piper at a nightclub in Madrid, Spain on June 3. Meanwhile, later that night Aron was spotted making out with FKA Twigs.

Dua has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she released a music video for her new song “Potion.” In the video, she rocked a vintage Roberto Cavalli outfit featuring a long-sleeve pink patterned pheasant shirt from S/S 2003 with a high-waisted leo print skirt from S/S 2002. The long-sleeve top was a long blouse but Dua tied it up to just under her chest to make it cropped. She topped her look off with black Dior by John Galliano fall 2000 logo boots.

In her second outfit from the video, Dua wore a spaghetti strip silver silk Roberto Cavalli S/S 2000 diamond spray dress that had a low-cut neckline and short hem. She styled the mini dress with a pair of knee-high Dior S/S 2000 monogram boots from My Runway Archive.