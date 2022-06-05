Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, & Prince Louis, 4, Are So Cute Baking Cakes For Jubilee

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis smiled from ear to ear as they helped bake and decorate Jubilee-themed cupcakes for a Cardiff street party with their mom Kate Middleton.

June 5, 2022 11:18AM EDT
Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Mirrorppix / MEGA

It was a royal baking kind of day for Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s kids on June 5! The royal couple’s adorable brood, including Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, joined their mom in the kitchen to help bake and decorate red, white, and blue cupcakes for a Cardiff party in honor of Queen Elizabeth IIs Platinum Jubilee. A video full of pics of the fun afternoon showed up on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram page along with a caption that gave a hint of the excitement they were feeling.

“Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉We hope you like them! 🧁,” it read.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Pirincess Charlotte
The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge with two of their kids in Wales on June 4. (Mirrorppix / MEGA)

Kate looked great in a red and white checkered short-sleeved top and jeans as her hair was down during the treat activities. George and Louis matched in navy blue polo shirts and shorts as Charlotte showed off two outfits. One included a black and white striped short-sleeved top and navy blue shorts and the other included a light pink polo style shirt and the same shorts.

All three kids looked as happy as could be as they flashed smiles and chatted with Kate about what they were doing. At one point, Charlotte was seen mixing and even cracking an egg over the bowl while her older and younger brother helped with the flour and strainers. All three appeared to help put white frosting on the vanilla cupcakes, which were in cupcake sleeves that resembled England’s flag, and topped them with red and blue sprinkles.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George
The royals at another event. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

The fun Jubilee-themed activity comes after Kate and her family were spotted at various events honoring the Queen’s 70 years on the British throne over the past few days. They made an appearance in Wales on June 4 and greeted onlookers as they donned sleek and sophisticated outfits that included coats, dresses, and suits. They also showed up to the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 and rode alongside each other in a carriage to help kick off the highly-anticipated Jubilee event.

