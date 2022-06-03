Arizona Cardinals Player JJ Watt & Wife Kealia Ohai Expecting 1st Child Together

JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai are going to be parents! The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, and the Chicago Red Stars soccer player, 30, announced on June 2 that they are expecting their first child together. They each posted the news on their respective Instagram accounts with several photos from a maternity shoot. “Could not be more excited,” JJ wrote alongside four photos (seen here). Kealia shared two photos from the same shoot and revealed her due date is in October. Neither mentioned the gender of their future child.

The maternity shoot appeared to take place at their Arizona residence. JJ donned a tight, gray three-quarter sleeve shirt with dark wash blue jeans. He accessorized with two gold chain necklaces and finished the look with bright white sneakers. Kealia opted for a simple brown bodycon camisole dress and did not wear shoes. She wore two necklaces as well and had her short brunette hair curled.

The athletes began dating in 2016 after meeting through Kealia’s sister, Megan Cushing, who is married to JJ’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, per People. They announced their engagement in 2019 via social media and JJ called himself “the luckiest man in the world.” JJ asked for Kealia’s hand in marriage as the sun went down over the water. They walked down the aisle in Feb. 2020 surrounded by family and friends in the Bahamas.

JJ and Kealia are not afraid to show their love for each other on social media. Between images of themselves playing sports for their respective teams, the couple has taken a liking to sharing sweet snaps of their time together. JJ’s last post of his wife before their baby news came on March 26 and showed her looking out at a gorgeous mountain range with their two pups, Finley and Tex. “Beautiful way to start the day,” he captioned the post. The same day, he posted a photo of them together climbing some cliffs for a morning walk, which JJ admitted he thought would be much more casual.

Kealia last posted a photo for JJ’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my love!! I’m the luckiest to get to spend my life with you. I love you,” she sweetly wrote.

Aside from what gender the baby will be, the next question to determine is if they will be raising a soccer or football star! Congratulations to the growing family!