JJ Watt Marries Fiancee Kealia Ohai In The Bahamas — See Romantic Wedding Pic

Officially husband and wife! JJ Watt and his longtime fiancee Kealia Ohai got married during a gorgeous ceremony in The Bahamas.

Here comes the bride. JJ Watt, 30, and his gorgeous ladylove Kealia Ohai, 28, exchanged vows with one another in The Bahamas on Saturday, February 15! The couple were surrounded by family and friends, including Houston Dash player Amber Brooks — who was also a bridesmaid — and North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal Dunn. Kealia stunned in a stunning floor length white gown with silver sequins and crystals, in a pic shared by Crystal. The spaghetti strap number featured a low cut in front, and she finished her look with a stunning pair of diamond earrings, keeping her blonde hair in a glamorous up do. Other posts on social media showed a white sign with gold lettering, featuring their initials, and reading “Kealia & JJ, 02.15.20.”

Close friend amber shared a number of photos to her Instagram story, showing just how much fun the wedding looked! In a black-and-white photo, Kealia points to JJ’s embroidered collar, which reads “Mr. Kealia Watt” — how cute. Other photos show JJ — in a dapper light colored suit — and Kealia sharing a sweet kiss during their first dance. The dimly lit reception room was decked out with romantic candles and greenery on tables, and guests were welcomed with a light up sign that said “Mr. and Mrs. Watt” in front of a four-tier wedding cake. The couple were also pictured shortly after saying their vows, and sharing a sweet kiss! “The most beautiful wedding. The most beautiful love story. Great friends. Great people. A night to remember,” Houston Texans VP Amy Palcic shared on her Instagram.

Their nuptials took place nearly eight months after the Houston Texans star got down on one knee and popped the question. “I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” he exclaimed on May 26, 2019, on Instagram next to an photo set of him proposing to her. They were in a relationship for two years prior to him making the big move.

Speculation grew on when the couple were going to get married after they applied for their marriage license earlier in the week in Harris County, Texas. Doing this meant that they had 90 days from the date they filed for the license to tie the knot. Rumors grew even further about them swapping vows when JJ posted photos of them together in what appeared to be an undisclosed tropical location. He shared a romantic Instagram pic of them cozying up on a boat on Friday, February 14, captioning the pic with, “my valentine now and forever.”

This was a family affair as JJ also posted pics and Instagram Stories with his hunky brothers TJ Watt, 25, and Derek Watt, 27, during their time in The Bahamas. The three of them appeared to be having a blast before the nuptials happened when they floated above the beautiful waters overseas and also got a good workout in with one another. Kealia also gave some behind-the-scenes footage of what went down prior to the wedding when she posted Instagram Stories of she and her pals getting all dolled up for the big day.

The love between JJ and Kealia is very evident especially with how they behave with one another on social media. The two are constantly sharing romantic snaps from their escapades and gushing about how much they love each other. And now that love has made them officially husband and wife! Congrats to them.