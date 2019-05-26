Houston Texans Star JJ Watt Engaged To Soccer Star Love Kealia Ohai: ‘I’m The Luckiest Man In The World’

Houston Texans star JJ Watt is officially off the market. The hunky athlete popped the question to his pro-soccer star GF Kealia Ohai and she said yes!

Houston’s royal couple when it comes to athletics is going to be husband and wife! Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt, 29, proposed to his girlfriend Kealia Ohai — Captain of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash– and she happily said yes. JJ dropped the news May 26 via his social media with the message “I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” along with pics of what might be the most romantic proposal spot ever. JJ took Kealia out to a gorgeous wooden outcropping in the bright blue ocean surrounded by rocks and he got down on one knee and popped the question.

Then it was time to celebrate as he shared a number of photos of the newly betrothed couple kissing with a bright orange sunset in the background. In one pic Kealia, 27, looks so tiny as she sits on giant JJ’s lap (he’s 6’5′ and weights in at 289 lbs) and they kiss with glasses of rose on a table next to them. The sun then hits the ocean behind them at the exact moment of the kiss. JJ seriously planned this engagement out perfectly as the tropical setting along with Mother Nature’s cooperation made for a memorable moment.

The couple began dating in 2016 although they kept it a secret for nearly a year. They were introduced through JJ’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Kealia’s older sister, Megan. Things clicked perfectly as they’re both professional athletes who are beloved in Houston. JJ’s played for the Texans since 2011 and Kealia’s captained the Dash since 2014. The couple finally made their relationship known to the world in January of 2017 when JJ posted photos of their vacation to Mexico to his Instagram.

JJ had been previously linked to another athlete, Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki in 2015. They attended a final four basketball game looking so much like a couple, but later shot down dating rumors. A year later the football hunk met Kealia. Things worked out well for Caroline though, as she got engaged in 2018 to former San Antonio Spurs star David Lee.