Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 21, Rocks Black Bikini For New Versace Campaign

Iris Law is quickly making a name for herself in the fashion and modeling industry and she proved that in her latest campaign. For the first time, the 21-year-old daughter of Jude Law starred in a Versace campaign, where she looked stunning in sexy new swimsuits.

In one photo, Iris rocked a black bikini with a plunging V-neck top that revealed ample cleavage and was worn over a blue bandana. She styled the top with a pair of matching, high-waisted bottoms that had a thick gold embroidered elastic strap around the waist. As for her glam, she kept her short platinum blonde hair down and untouched while a dark smokey eye and eyeliner completed her look.

In another stunning photo, Iris rocked a lavender bikini and a long, pastel patterned robe while lounging on some rocks on the beach. Her two-piece featured another plunging V-neck top with matching high-waisted bottoms that were decorated with a gold body chain. She accessorized her look with a pair of black and cream platform pumps with ankle straps.

Donatella Versace gushed about working with Iris, “Summer vacation luxury should look beautiful and seductive, but also be expressive and fun. We have a star in Iris whose unique attitude has all of these elements and I’m really excited that she’s part of this campaign and now part of the Versace family!”

Iris is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just the other day she was in Cannes for the film festival when she wore a black triangle bikini covered in hot pink polka dots. The plunging top tied around her tiny waist and she rocked a sheer cardigan on top, choosing to leave it wide open.

She styled the bikini top with the matching low-rise bottoms, a white seashell patterned sarong wrapped around her waist, a straw bag, oversized cream sunglasses, a straw bag, blue thong heels, a bright orange beaded necklace, and a scarf wrapped around her head.