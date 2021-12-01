See Pics

Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 21, Rocks Fierce Cutout Dress On The Red Carpet

Iris Law poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The French Dispatch' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2021 The French Dispatch Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 12 Jul 2021
Iris Law poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards in LondonThe Fashion Awards 2021, London, United Kingdom - 29 Nov 2021
Celebrities attend the Miss Dior event at L'Avenue restaurant during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. Pictured: Iris Law
Iris Law Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2021, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Jude Law’s daughter Iris went for an edgy look at the British Fashion Awards. She thanked designers Jimmy Choo and Dilara Findikoglu for the ensemble.

Fashion daredevil! Iris Law, 21, looked sensational while attending the British Fashion Awards on Nov. 29. The daughter of Jude Law, 48, and Sadie Frost, 56, evoked Greek goddess vibes wearing a swirling metal bra and matching chains along with a sand-hued bustier and a gauzy sarong with tassels. The young model complemented her look — which was by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu — with a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots crafted from rich, chocolate brown leather. Looking edgy as ever, she had her platinum locks buzzed short while going for ultra-glowing makeup.
Iris Law went for Greek goddess vibes at the British Fashion Awards on Nov. 29. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Iris thanked the designers for inviting her to the fete while showing off the ensemble on her Instagram. She wrote, “It is always so inspiring to attend the British fashion awards. Thank you @jimmychoo for hosting me in these thigh highs and thank you to @dilarafindikoglu ~ this custom dress is so beautiful, I had so much fun designing with you and seeing the amazing way that you work ~ thank you for bringing our vision to life.” Iris went on to say, “Yesterday was just another reminder of how important it is to continue to champion creativity and diversity in this industry. It’s inspiring to see it everyone’s efforts finally having the recognition it deserves.”
She wore a custom outfit from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu with a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Iris is one of Jude’s six children. The British heartthrob is also dad to Rafferty, 25, Rudy, 19, Sophia, 12, Ada, 6, and a newborn, who is just months old. Iris has followed her mom’s path as a model, having been featured on the runways of Miu Miu and Burberry while also gracing the pages of Vogue. Back in 2016 she talked about how her mom’s old photos inspired her, telling Teen Vogue, “I like looking at pictures of my mom when she was around my age and seeing her makeup and little dresses. I was always really interested in what she was wearing growing up and did quite creative things with how I dressed myself.”