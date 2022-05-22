Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 21, Rocks Bikini Top With Mom Sadie Frost At Cannes Film Festival

Iris Law, 21, wowed when she stepped outside in Cannes, France after arriving at the airport on May 22. The daughter of Jude Law was photographed wearing a gray and pink patterned bikini top under a white sheer sweater and a white patterned wrap skirt during the outing as her mom Sadie Frost walked beside her. She also wore blue flip flops, a patterned headband, and white framed sunglasses as she held a tan purse over her shoulder.

Like her daughter, Sadie also looked stylish and comfortable in a purple top under a white overshirt, patterned jeans, and white sneakers. She topped her look off with a pink hat and a couple of necklaces as she held a water bottle and walked in front of cameras. Both ladies appeared to be wearing no or very minimal makeup.

Later that day, Iris wowed onlookers when she attended the premiere of Forever Young at the festival. She transformed into a glamorous look that included a black corset style top and matching long skirt as she posed for pics on the red carpet of the event. She also wore black open toe heels and accessorized with small hoop earrings as her short blonde hair was on full display.

The beauty also wore flattering makeup that included pink lipstick and her fingernails and toenails were painted black to match her outfit of choice. The corset top allowed her midriff to peek through and she looked comfortable and confident as she gave a serious facial expression to the cameras.

Before Iris turned heads at Cannes, she did the same back in Nov. when she showed up to the British Fashion Awards in a swirling metal bra and matching chains along with a sand-hued bustier and a gauzy sarong with tassels. She added a pair of brown Jimmy Choo thigh-high boots and accessorized with a necklace and a bracelet that included a swirly design that went up her arm.