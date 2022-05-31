Kylie Jenner Stuns In Pink Mesh Jumpsuit & Red Thigh High Boots At New Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is on a roll! The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder has once again shared snapshots from a recent photoshoot involving one of her numerous businesses. On May 31, she posted four photos and a video from a shoot, but it’s not clear for what. In the new behind-the-scenes images, she stunned in a barely-there pink mesh bodysuit and red over-the-knee latex boots. The mesh also covered her face. The mother of two accessorized with pink sunglasses and styled her hair, which reached below her behind, in a ponytail. She kept the caption casual, writing, “another day at the office.”

The youngest Kardashian sister’s second post from the shoot consisted of a medium shot, which can be seen here. She posed with her left arm crossing her body and her right arm touching her face. The close-up allowed fans to see her light pink manicure. The video, which can be viewed here, showed clips of her posing for her shoot and going through photos on an iPhone. The video was made to look like it was taped on old film. She did not caption her final two Instagram posts.

Prior to the images from her photoshoot, Kylie showed herself purchasing some snacks from a local 7-Eleven convenience store on her Instagram Story. “7 eleven>” she wrote over a photo of her foot next to an aisle of sunflower seeds. The next picture she shared showed a bag of Flaming Hot Fritos in her lap as she sat in the driver’s seat of her luxury car. She credited her bestie Yris Palmer, 32, with turning her on to the spicy treat.

View Related Gallery Celebrities In Mesh Outfits: Photos Of Bella Hadid & More Chloe Bailey BET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Jun 2021 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *11787206s

Kylie seems to be on a photoshoot streak following her Mother’s Day trip to Turks and Caicos with her partner, Travis Scott, 31, and their daughter, Stormi, 4, at the beginning of the month. On May 28, she shared some outtakes of a Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot. In the first snapshot, she wore a tan halter neck dress and played with her long locks as she smized in her smoked-out eyes. In two others, the businesswoman got her photo taken wearing a white tank crop top and ripped up high-waisted back leggings.

And just days before that, she shared a steamy shot of herself rocking a lavender mesh body suit in support of her new lavender line of products for Kylie Skin. “WE’RE LIVE WITH ALL NEW LAVENDER-INFUSED SELF CARE PRODUCTS!” she wrote on May 23. “I couldn’t wait to share these with you guys.. some of my favorite formulas in the most beautiful scent. i hope you enjoy.”

Showered in between her recent work shoots are photos from her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy. Some snapshots include pictures of mouth-watering pasta, flawless selfies, and a picture of Kris Jenner, 67, walking Kourtney, 43, down the aisle. If there’s one thing to learn from Kylie’s Instagram page, it’s that she can both work and play!