Jill Biden Shines On Harper’s Bazaar Cover & Shares Importance Of Women Being ‘Independent’

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was featured in the cover story for the June issue of Harper’s Bazaar, published online on Tuesday, May 31. The 70-year-old college professor and First Lady opened up about how she balances both her duties as a teacher and FLOTUS in the new interview. Other than the inspiring interview, Jill also looked beautiful in a wide array of outfits in the photoshoots for the magazine.

Jill has been married to President Joe Biden since 1977, back when he was just a senator, but before she met the man who’d become the 46th President of the United States, she was married to Bill Stevenson, another student she’d met at the University of Delaware, from 1970 to 1975, when the pair divorced. She revealed that the split had taken both an emotional and financial toll on her, but she said that it led to one of the biggest lessons she’s given her own kids . “I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again—where I didn’t feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I drummed that into [my daughter], Ashley: Be independent, be independent. And my granddaughters—you have to be able to stand on your own two feet.”

While Jill has juggled both being a college professor and the First Lady, she hasn’t been shy about having a career outside of the White House. Since meeting Joe during his days in the Senate, she’s been accustomed to balancing her career and supporting her husband in the political world. “I am a woman who loves to work,” she explained. I understand a woman’s need to have something for herself.”

Other than the in-depth interview, Jill also showed off her amazing sense of style with a bunch of different single-colored outfits throughout the interview, including a deep blue dress from Ralph Lauren, and a lavender outfit by Adam Lippes, complete with a blazer over the matching dress.