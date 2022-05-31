Jill Biden Shines On Harper’s Bazaar Cover & Shares Importance Of Women Being ‘Independent’

FLOTUS detailed how she tried to instill the value of being able to 'stand on your own two feet' to her daughter and granddaughters in the new interview.

May 31, 2022 11:09AM EDT
President Joe Biden salutes as he and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md Biden, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 29 Apr 2021
First lady Dr. Jill Biden makes opening remarks as she and United States President Joe Biden host a celebration in observance of Black History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Black federal, state and local government officials as well as Civil Rights leaders are in attendance. Bidens Host a Celebration to Mark Black History Month, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 28 Feb 2022
US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
Image Credit: Cass Bird

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was featured in the cover story for the June issue of Harper’s Bazaarpublished online on Tuesday, May 31. The 70-year-old college professor and First Lady opened up about how she balances both her duties as a teacher and FLOTUS in the new interview. Other than the inspiring interview, Jill also looked beautiful in a wide array of outfits in the photoshoots for the magazine.

Jill stunned in a lavender dress with a matching blazer. (Cass Bird)

Jill has been married to President Joe Biden since 1977, back when he was just a senator, but before she met the man who’d become the 46th President of the United States, she was married to Bill Stevenson, another student she’d met at the University of Delaware, from 1970 to 1975, when the pair divorced. She revealed that the split had taken both an emotional and financial toll on her, but she said that it led to one of the biggest lessons she’s given her own kids . “I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again—where I didn’t feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I drummed that into [my daughter], Ashley: Be independent, be independent. And my granddaughters—you have to be able to stand on your own two feet.”

Jill opened up about her divorce before meeting her husband Joe Biden. (Cass Bird)

While Jill has juggled both being a college professor and the First Lady, she hasn’t been shy about having a career outside of the White House. Since meeting Joe during his days in the Senate, she’s been accustomed to balancing her career and supporting her husband in the political world. “I am a woman who loves to work,” she explained. I understand a woman’s need to have something for herself.”

Jill looked beautiful in blue on the cover of ‘Harper’s Bazaar.’ (Cass Bird)

Other than the in-depth interview, Jill also showed off her amazing sense of style with a bunch of different single-colored outfits throughout the interview, including a deep blue dress from Ralph Lauren, and a lavender outfit by Adam Lippes, complete with a blazer over the matching dress.

