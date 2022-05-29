Jason Derulo Goes Shirtless On Miami Boat With Bikini Clad GF Jena Frumes: Photos

Jason Derulo and his on-again girlfriend Jena Frumes were ushering in the summer season with a fun-filled excursion to Miami! The adorable couple were spotted lounging on a yacht off the coast of the tony city with a group of friends, including TikTok stars Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking. Rocking a swimsuit, the Talk Dirty singer got cozy with his gorgeous partner, who was clad in a stunning white bikini.

Fans are obviously delighted to see Jason and Jena back together after they sparked reconciliation rumors while enjoying a night out in Los Angeles in February. The couple, who surprised fans by splitting in September only four months after welcoming a baby boy, looked ready to paint the town red as they went on a dinner date before hitting up a club in West Hollywood. Later, they seemed quite cozy as they left the establishment together in Jason’s luxury SUV.

Jason had caused quite an uproar when he took to Twitter in September to announce he had broken up with Jena. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” The “Takeover Tomorrow” singer added, “Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

The shock split came only four months after Jena revealed she and Jason had welcomed their son Jason King. Jena took to her Instagram in May to write, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo.” Jason, in his own social media post, called the birth “the happiest day” of his life. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Jason added.