Hailey Bieber Looks Somber Driving In 1st Photos Since Death Of ‘Beautiful’ Grandma Carol Baldwin

Hailey Bieber appeared somber after the death of her grandmother Carol Baldwin at the age of 92 on May 26. The 25-year-old model was casually dressed in a gray sweatshirt as she was photographed driving in Beverly Hills on Friday, May 27. She kept her blonde hair back in a low-key bun in the evening shots. In one image, she appeared to look to the left as a pair of furry dice could be seen hanging in the vehicle.

Earlier in the day, the Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram to post a tribute to her father Stephen Baldwin‘s mom. “Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth,” she penned in the emotional note. Hailey attached the caption to a stunning black-and-white portrait of Carol in her younger years. “Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you,” Justin Bieber‘s wife signed off, along with an angel and white heart emoji.

The news was initially made public by her uncle Stephen Baldwin, who issued a joint statement with younger brothers William, Daniel, and Hailey’s dad Stephen, as well as sisters Elizabeth and Jane. “It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement,” the 30 Rock star began, before sharing the published obituary that highlighted her incredible life.

View Related Gallery Hailey Bieber Wearing Crop Tops: Photos EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Baldwin is seen wearing a hat with the words OFF LIMITS on the side.Hailey was watching The NBA finals game 4 with a friend at 40 Love bar in West Hollywood. Justin was not with her as he was at the studio. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439602_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Hailey Bieber is looking slim as we catch her grabbing a juice at Erewhon wearing large wide leg pants and showing off her abs in a cropped sweater vest. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92,” the obituary read. “Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca.”

The detailed obit went on to write about how Hailey’s grandfather Alexander R. Baldwin Jr. met Carol at Syracuse University where they both attended as students. Carol was a homemaker for most of her life, but returned to work with a “marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall.” She also beat breast cancer in 1991, and helped create the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook.