Candice & Joe King Split: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Files For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage

Candice King (nee Accola) has filed for divorce from Joe King, according to Us Weekly. The site reports that Candice filed for divorce back on April 28, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce docs reveal that the pair split back in January, just over a year after the birth of their second child. Candice re-located to Nashville after the split, while Joe stayed in Brentwood, Tennessee, according to the petition. HollywoodLife has reached out to Candice’s rep for comment about the split.

Candice, who starred on The Vampire Diaries, met Joe, a musician from The Fray, in Feb. 2012 after being introduced by Nina Dobrev. The two were engaged in May 2013, and tied the knot a year and a half later in Oct. 2014. Together, Candice and Joe have a daughter, Florence, 6, and another daughter, Josephine, 1. Joe also has two daughters from his first marriage (he previously wed his wife, Julie, when he was 19 years old).

Despite welcoming a second baby at the end of 2020, though, Candice and Joe began sparking breakup rumors at the beginning of 2022. Fans pointed out that Candice removed all of her Instagram posts at the beginning of April, starting fresh on her page with a selfie on April 3. Meanwhile, Joe removed any photos of just himself and Candice from his social media page, as well.

While pregnant amidst the coronavirus in 2020, Candice opened up about the difficult time she was having navigating such unknown territory. “There is no guidebook on how to deal with going to doctor’s appointments alone,” she admitted. “Forget my birth plan going out the window. This time, I threw out my whole pregnancy plan. My first pregnancy did nothing to prepare me for being pregnant in 2020, but being pregnant in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother.”