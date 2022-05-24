Candice & Joe King Split: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Files For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage

Just a year and a half after welcoming their second child, Candice and Joe King have split, according to a new report.

By:
May 24, 2022 12:17PM EDT
candice accola joe king
View gallery
Candice Accola, left, and Joe King attend The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the Emmy nominees and new fall TV season presented by Samsung Galaxy, Asos, Porsche, Pandora and Ketel One,, at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif The Hollywood Reporter Celebrates the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees presented by Samsung Galaxy, Asos, Porsche, Pandora and Ketel One Inside, West Hollywood, USA - 19 Sep 2013
From left, Joe King and Candice Accola arrive at The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the Emmy nominees and new fall TV season presented by Samsung Galaxy, Asos, Porsche, Pandora and Ketel One,, at Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif The Hollywood Reporter Celebrates the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees presented by Samsung Galaxy, Asos, Porsche, Pandora and Ketel One Arrivals, West Hollywood, USA - 19 Sep 2013
From left, Candice Accola and Joe King arrive at the 2013 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, presented by L'Oreal Paris and bebe at Fig & Olive, in Los Angeles 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, presented by L'Oreal Paris and bebe - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Candice King (nee Accola) has filed for divorce from Joe King, according to Us Weekly. The site reports that Candice filed for divorce back on April 28, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce docs reveal that the pair split back in January, just over a year after the birth of their second child. Candice re-located to Nashville after the split, while Joe stayed in Brentwood, Tennessee, according to the petition. HollywoodLife has reached out to Candice’s rep for comment about the split.

Candice, who starred on The Vampire Diaries, met Joe, a musician from The Fray, in Feb. 2012 after being introduced by Nina Dobrev. The two were engaged in May 2013, and tied the knot a year and a half later in Oct. 2014. Together, Candice and Joe have a daughter, Florence, 6, and another daughterJosephine, 1. Joe also has two daughters from his first marriage (he previously wed his wife, Julie, when he was 19 years old).

candice accola joe king
Candice Accola and Joe King on the red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Despite welcoming a second baby at the end of 2020, though, Candice and Joe began sparking breakup rumors at the beginning of 2022. Fans pointed out that Candice removed all of her Instagram posts at the beginning of April, starting fresh on her page with a selfie on April 3. Meanwhile, Joe removed any photos of just himself and Candice from his social media page, as well.

candice accola joe king
Candice Accola and Joe King together. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While pregnant amidst the coronavirus in 2020, Candice opened up about the difficult time she was having navigating such unknown territory. “There is no guidebook on how to deal with going to doctor’s appointments alone,” she admitted. “Forget my birth plan going out the window. This time, I threw out my whole pregnancy plan. My first pregnancy did nothing to prepare me for being pregnant in 2020, but being pregnant in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother.”

More From Our Partners

ad