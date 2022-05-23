Khloe Kardashian Mocks Love Life After Going Solo To Kourtney’s Wedding: ‘It’s A Vibe’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is embracing her single “vibe” in a new response to a fan. The Kardashians star, who attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s fancy wedding in Italy alone over the weekend, noticed a pic that was posted on Twitter of her walking around by herself at the big celebration while holding a glass of wine. It was captioned with, “my love life summed up in one photo” and it didn’t take long for Khloe to hilariously comment.

“Same girl lol it’s a vibe,” she wrote in the comment. Other fans immediately took notice of her response and were quick to keep the tweets going. “Khloe! I love you!” one fan wrote while another complimented the crown she wore at the wedding. A third called the photo and response “too good” and many more shared laughing emojis.

Although she went to the Italian wedding by herself, Khloe looked gorgeous in a black off-the-shoulder gown that had ruffles on the bottom section. She paired it with sheer gloves and as the Twitter fan mentioned, a tan crown headpiece that went perfectly with the look. Her long blonde hair was down and parted in the middle and she added solid black heels to top it all off.

Khloe Kardashian loves a sexy outfit and lately she's been looking better than ever. Whether she's on the red carpet, a VIP party, or simply taking a selfie, the Good American co-founder knows how to show off her 'Revenge Body'. Here, Khloe arrives at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. She was sizzling in a skintight python-print dress that hugged every inch of her hourglass figure. Khloe rocked brown Louboutin heels along with a choppy platinum blonde bob.

In a video posted by Khloe’s niece North West, she was spotted dancing the night away at the reception later that evening and appeared to be having a great time. She was joined by many of her siblings, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as her mom Kris Jenner. Her daughter True, 4, was with her dad Tristan Thompson and didn’t appear to travel to attend the wedding.

When Khloe’s not having fun at weddings, she is spending time with little True. The mother and daughter have a close bond that is often depicted in social media pics and videos. One of the most recent showed the proud mom cheering the tot on as she happily danced with her cousin Dream while wearing bathing suits outside. The girls rocked out to “I Like to Move It’ and looked adorable, in a video that was posted on Instagram.