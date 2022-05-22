Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Thinks Of Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Poosh’ Vs. ‘Goop’

Gwyneth Paltrow got candid on how she feels about Kourtney Kardashian starting a company that sounds a lot like her own. It all went down when the Oscar winner was asked if she was “upset” that Kourtney’s POOSH “copied” her wellness brand GOOP during a fan Q&A via Instagram on Saturday, May 21. Instead of appearing indignant, Gwyneth took a surprising, yet inspiring, approach to answering the question.

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bullshit; there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” the “Iron Man” actress wrote. “I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now, I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses.” “There is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person,” she concluded, before adding one more amazing remark. “#KRAVISFOREVER,” Gwyneth wrote, referencing Kourtney’s romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The adorable couple are currently in Italy, where they wed in front of family and friends during a lavish ceremony in Portofino.

When Kourtney launched POOSH in 2018, it received pushback as the name was similar to GOOP and both entities are wellness brands promoting rather expensive products often backed by pseudo-science. GOOP, however, had almost a decade lead on POOSH, so it was inevitable that Kourtney’s business model would be compared and criticized against it.

To further prove that there is no disharmony between Gwyneth and Kourtney, Travis showed off his own support of the GOOP brand during a recent video tour of his Calabasas home for Architectural Digest. While fans were given an inside look at his bedroom, GOOP’s famous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle appeared to be sitting on the side table. However, the label read, “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm,” which was an obvious nod and tribute to the original!