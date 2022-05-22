Andrea Bocelli Set To Perform At Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Italy Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, are proving they’re set to have one of the most beautiful Italian weddings in history by getting one of the most talented opera singers to perform. The lovebirds reportedly booked world famous Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli, 63, to serenade them and their guests at their nuptials in Portofino, Italy on Sunday night, according to People. The talented artist will reportedly also bring along his wife, Victoria Bocelli, to witness the reality star and drummer celebrate among their star-studded guest list.

The wedding is reportedly taking place at Castello Brown, which is a historic home in Portofino, and Kourtney, Travis, and many of their family members have already been spotted walking around the gorgeous city in various spots. Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and her mom Kris Jenner have all been photographed flashing smiles while walking in public over the weekend. The bride has also been seen having a grand old time aboard a yacht with her son Reign.

The Italian celebration will be Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding over the course of two months. The newly married couple first had a non-legal ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel after attending the Grammy Awards in Apr. They then exchanged vows legally at a Santa Barbara courthouse last week and officially became husband and wife. The mood appeared to be perfect at the conclusion of the latter celebration because they even happily drove away in a convertible that had a “JUST MARRIED” sign on the back.

Kourtney and Travis’ marriage comes after they’ve been good friends for many years. They turned their friendship to romance in early 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. From having fun together at PDA-filled public events to blending their family by bringing their kids together on public casual outings, these two haven’t been shy about showing off their serious relationship.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, including Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, while Travis shares his kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler. It’s unclear if all the children will be attending Sunday’s wedding in Italy, but it is likely. The KarJenner and Barker families are also reportedly having the wedding filmed for Kourtney’s family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu.