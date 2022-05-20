‘Stranger Things 4’ First 8 Minutes Released: Watch As Eleven Goes On A Killing Spree

With Stranger Things season 4 just one week away, Netflix revealed the first 8 minutes on May 20. Yes, you read that right. EIGHT. FULL. MINUTES! Stranger Things season 4 begins with a flashback to September 8, 1979. Dr. Brenner is back and working at the Hawkins National Laboratory. He’s got countless Eleven-like test subjects holed up in the lab. He sits down with Ten and asks about doing “more lessons.”

They walk to a separate room and pass by Eleven’s room. Dr. Brenner begins his tests with Ten, but things take a turn when Dr. Brenner asks Ten to find Dr. Ellis. Ten starts to hear screams and sees blood. “Six and Dr. Ellis [are] dead. They’re both dead,” Ten tells Dr. Brenner.

Dr. Brenner hears the screams for himself. Suddenly, the door comes flying towards him. Dr. Brenner is knocked out cold. He awakens and has a nasty cut on his head. He looks over and Ten is dead.

The screams at the Hawkins lab haven’t stopped. Dr. Brenner makes his way through the lab and sees dead people everywhere. Blood is smeared all over the walls. Dr. Brenner gets to the main room only to find more dead kids.

“What have you done?” Dr. Brenner asks one of his kid patients. The youngster in question? A young Eleven, whose hospital gown is covered in blood. She has blood streaming out of her eyes and nose. “What have you done?” Dr. Brenner asks Eleven again. Did Eleven just kill all her siblings? It sure looks like it.

After a long wait, Stranger Things will finally return for season 4 on May 27, just in time for the long weekend binge-fest. The supersized season will actually be split into two volumes, with Volume 1 launching on May 27 and Volume 2 premiering on July 1. Season 4 of the hit Netflix series will consist of 9 episodes, with the first 7 episodes comprising Volume 1. The series has already been renewed for a fifth and final season.