Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson & More Honor Late Cameron Boyce At Inaugural Gala

The 'Descendants' actor died three years ago after complications from an epileptic seizure. He was only 20.

May 19, 2022 10:26AM EDT
Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Peyton List, and more came out to honor the late Cameron Boyce during the inaugural Cam For A Cause gala, thrown by the Cameron Boyce Foundation on Wednesday, May 19. Cameron, beloved for roles on Disney Channel, was just 20 when he died in 2019 of complications from an epileptic seizure.

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron held hands on the red carpet of the first Cam For A Cause gala in honor of the late Cameron Boyce. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

It was a beautiful tribute to Cameron. Co-star Dove, who worked with the late actor in the musical fantasy series Descendants, oozed gothic elegance in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a curved bustline and dainty bows on each arm. She had her dark locks tied back in a ponytail and went with dramatic winged eyeliner.

Cameron was just 20 when he passed away. Here, he’s seen at the LAFH Awards in Los Angeles on Apr. 25, 2019, just months before his death. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Sofia Carson, also a Descendants alum, was angelic in a billowing white look that consisted of a puffy white bow and baggy pants. She slicked her hair to the side neatly and had on delicate drop earrings. She and Dove caught up on the red carpet to share a snap with director Kenny Ortega.

Peyton List was elegant in a black jumpsuit. She was on ‘Jessie’ with Cameron. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Peyton List, who was on the Disney Channel series Jessie with Cameron, glowed in a black jumpsuit with tons of tulle ruffles, red lipstick, and honey-gold waves. Skai Jackson, also part of the Jessie ensemble, was there looking chic in white, long-sleeved gown with a subtle slit on the side.

Skai Jackson was glowing in a white dress. She was also a part of the ‘Jessie’ cast. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Cameron was found unresponsive at his North Hollywood home on July 6, 2019. His “heartbroken” family confirmed news of his death not long after in a statement, which said. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

