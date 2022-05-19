Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson & More Honor Late Cameron Boyce At Inaugural Gala

Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Peyton List, and more came out to honor the late Cameron Boyce during the inaugural Cam For A Cause gala, thrown by the Cameron Boyce Foundation on Wednesday, May 19. Cameron, beloved for roles on Disney Channel, was just 20 when he died in 2019 of complications from an epileptic seizure.

It was a beautiful tribute to Cameron. Co-star Dove, who worked with the late actor in the musical fantasy series Descendants, oozed gothic elegance in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a curved bustline and dainty bows on each arm. She had her dark locks tied back in a ponytail and went with dramatic winged eyeliner.

Sofia Carson, also a Descendants alum, was angelic in a billowing white look that consisted of a puffy white bow and baggy pants. She slicked her hair to the side neatly and had on delicate drop earrings. She and Dove caught up on the red carpet to share a snap with director Kenny Ortega.

View Related Gallery Cameron Boyce’s Life In Photos: Remembering The Late Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration, Arrivals, CBS Studio Center, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2019 Cameron Boyce attends the 2019 ARDYs at CBS Studio Center, in Los Angeles 2019 ARDYs, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2019

Peyton List, who was on the Disney Channel series Jessie with Cameron, glowed in a black jumpsuit with tons of tulle ruffles, red lipstick, and honey-gold waves. Skai Jackson, also part of the Jessie ensemble, was there looking chic in white, long-sleeved gown with a subtle slit on the side.

Cameron was found unresponsive at his North Hollywood home on July 6, 2019. His “heartbroken” family confirmed news of his death not long after in a statement, which said. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”