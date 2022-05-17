Harry Styles Goes For A Run In Short Shorts On Italy Vacation: Photos

The pop star looked fit as he jogged around town. He's been on vacation with girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

May 17, 2022 10:14AM EDT
Harry Styles
Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Harry Styles, 28, fit a little fitness into his Italian vacation on May 17, seen enjoying a jog around town. The stylish pop star looked ultra-cool during his run around town, where he rocked a loose grey top with neon athletic shorts.

Equipped for the run, he donned Adidas sneakers and a pair of AirPods. The former One Direction heartthrob brushed his dreamy locks out of his face with a headband and wore 70s-style sunglasses on the bright morning.

Harry Styles looked so handsome while jogging around an Italian vacation town. During his outing, he ran into a pair of fans who he was happy to chat with. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

While out, Harry ran into a pair of fans who he kindly stopped to chat and sign autographs. He looked genuinely touched by the conversation, seen putting his hand to his heart at one point. Then, the pop star parted ways with his fans and he was back on his feet, taking in the sights. The “As It Was” singer is in Italy vacationing with girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 38.

The area has become a special place for the couple, who began dating in late 2021. As one insider told Us Weekly, “Olivia and Harry love going to Italy together. It’s [one of] their favorite place[s] to unwind and reconnect as a couple. They both love the food, the people, the architecture, everything.” The duo was previously spotted in Monte Argentario, a peninsula in the Tuscany region, in July 2021.

The One Direction alum wore colorful shorts with a baggy grey shirt, headband, and sunglasses. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Harry is getting ready for the European leg of his Love on Tour concerts, which kick off in Scotland on June 11. His 3rd album, Harry’s House, is set for release on May 20. Us Weekly’s insider went on, “They are excited to spend a lot of quality time together before he leaves to go back on tour. Olivia and Harry have both been very excited for this trip because it’s truly a romantic getaway for them.”

