Christopher Meloni, 61, Admits He Likes To ‘Work Out Naked’ In His Home Gym

Christopher Meloni knows he has a nice body and he’s not afraid to flaunt it! The 61-year-old actor revealed on May 17 that he works out naked in his home gym and takes no precautions to ensure he doesn’t accidentally flash a passer-by. “I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he revealed to People at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City. “And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that,” he added. He confessed that his wife, Sherman Williams, is not too pleased about the habit, though.

He continued on to say he prefers getting his reps in at a private gym or his own gym because he can’t stand the habits of other gym-goers. “People don’t put the weights away, and I’m OCD,” he explained. “I’m like, how hard is it [to put them away]?” He even said he prefers to work out alone over working out with his wife, although he has done it before, as evidenced by the below photo he shared in January with her at the gym.

This is not the first time Chris has talked about his body. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s behind was at the center of attention in April 2021 after a fan snapped a photo of him filming Law & Order in New York City. The photo made Chris look like he had quite a lot of junk in the trunk. “@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???” one user questioned after viewing the photo. To fans’ pleasure, Chris replied, writing, “Sure— big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.”

A few months later, he reflected on the attention with humor. “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap,” he joked to Men’s Health during his cover interview. Commenting on the growing social media fan club for his behind, he said he was proud to be labeled a “zaddy.” He also admitted he had no idea what the term meant at first. “I just thought it was a cutie thing,” he revealed. “How much am I allowed to enjoy this?” he later questioned.

The father of two also revealed how turning 60 affected his outlook on life. “There are bigger things, more important things [than my career]. I know how important this is to me, but I have a clearer vision of life,” he noted. “I know a little more about love. I know a little more about real pain. I know about joy. I know better management skills. As you go through life, you get a clearer understanding of things, of your holes, and of your gifts.”