Miley Cyrus Resurfaces In Sexy Black Slip Dress & Shows Off Longer Hair In NYC: Photos

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a tight black satin dress with long, blonde hair while in NYC on May 15.

May 16, 2022 9:55AM EDT
Miley Cyrus always makes a statement no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at an NBC Upfronts dinner at Marea in New York City on May 15. The 29-year-old rocked a skintight, black satin mini dress with fishnet tights and debuted longer platinum blonde hair.

Miley Cyrus looked amazing in a tight black satin mini dress with a lace-lined bustier top, fishnet tight & sheer fishnet stockings at an NBC Upfronts dinner at Marea in New York City on May 15. (TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID)

Miley was joined by her mom, Tish Cyrus, 54, and the pair looked amazing. Miley showed off her toned physique in a spaghetti strap black satin mini dress that featured a lace-lined bustier top and seams down the bodice. She styled the LBD with a pair of sheer, fishnet tights and black pointed-toe pumps.

As for her glam, Miley’s platinum blonde hair had dark black undertoned behind her neck while her hair was down and straight while parted to the side. Miley has been rocking a super short haircut so we were surprised to see her new, longer ‘do. She topped her look off with a sultry, orange smokey eye and a nude lip.

Trish looked just as gorgeous when she rocked a strapless, metallic gray jumpsuit with a cinched-in waist and flowy, flared trousers. She accessorized with a large black leather Chanel purse and long beach waves.

Miley has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately both on and off red carpets and just recently she went grocery shopping when she wore a skintight black jumpsuit with a cropped black blazer and a pair of sneakers.

Miley’s tight onesie had a low-cut scroop neckline and she accessorized with a pair of black leather and white stripe Adidas sneakers and square sunglasses. She threw her hair back into a slicked-back bun and clipped it back with a large claw clip.

