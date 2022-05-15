Post Malone Jokes Selena Gomez Is Getting ‘Dude Nudes’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch: Watch

Selena Gomez had no issues cracking a joke about her dating life on her Saturday Night Live opening monologue — and kept the relationship theme going in another sketch that included Post Malone and Chris Redd! In bit, Selena and Chris played a cohabiting couple — however, a voice (Punkie Johnson) suggested that Chris was possibly cheating and not buying paper towels like he said he was!

An angry Selena then began going through his social media posts and computer, even breaking his X-Box at the suggestion of Punkie — but looked rather sheepish when Chris returned minutes later with a bag of Bounty! A second voice popped up just to Chris, this time in the form of Post Malone, who suggested Sel only thought he was cheating because she was cheating. “She’s getting dude nudes,” he sang in the hilarious sketch. “From who?” Chris asked, as Post Malone suggested they were maybe from LeBron James.

The Disney album’s appearance comes hot off her critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she plays character Mabel Mora. A hit dark comedy on Hulu, Only Murders in the Building takes place on the Upper West Side of New York City. The plot of the first season revolves around three tenants of a lavish apartment building who try to solve the tragic and mysterious murder of a fellow resident. In the show, the three main characters are played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, who form an unlikely alliance when they decide to start a true crime podcast together.

Saturday Night Live doesn’t seem to be the only ones intrigued by the show. In an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Hollywoodlife, Tony Award winning actor Alan Cumming lauded over Only Murders in the Building, describing it as “witty and elegant.” “I love the fact they’re sort of parodying the idea of crime podcasts,” Alan said. “I think it’s hilarious that already we’re being sort of satirical about something that we so recently started doing.”

Thanks to the success of the show, Selena is reportedly extremely proud of what the series has done for her career. Fortunately, it was renewed for a second season, with Cara Delevingne confirmed to make an appearance, much to Selena’s delight.