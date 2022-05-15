Julia Fox Grocery Shops In A Black Bikini & Denim Boots: Photos

Julia Fox flaunted her fit figure in a stylish swimsuit under a denim jacket when she was photographed outside a grocery store over the weekend, and topped the look off with matching heeled boots and a boho purse.

May 15, 2022 6:30PM EDT
Image Credit: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Julia Fox, 32, surely turned heads this weekend when she wore nothing but a bikini under a long denim jacket to the grocery store. The actress confidently strutted her stuff in the black two-piece and added matching denim heeled boots that went just up just below her knees and a denim boho-style purse. She also wore sunglasses and had her long straight tresses down and parted in the middle as she accessorized with hoop earrings during the outing.

Julia Fox grocery shopping in her bikini.

The beauty didn’t seem to mind that cameras captured her sexy outfit as she calmly took her groceries out of her cart and put them into her car. Her purchases appeared to be fresh veggies that peeked out of one bag and bottled water. Onlookers didn’t appear to bother her as she went about her business and was soon on her way.

Julia Fox putting her groceries in her car.

Before her latest outing, Julia made headlines when she claimed that her ex Kanye West, whom she dated for a brief time after his split from Kim Kardashian, wanted her to talk publicly about their romance. She made the comment in response to an online critic who accused her of talking about him in the press like she was “married” to him. “He f*cking wanted me to!!!!” she exclaimed in her response.

The talented star also responded to a comment that claimed she started liking Kim’s posts only after she deleted all pics of Kanye on social media. “Just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts,” she wrote. Other posts that seemed to be from trolls were ignored.

Julia’s responses to the critics happened after a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kanye was being “very public” with his relationship with her to make Kim jealous. “Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia,” the source told the outlet. “He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts.”

