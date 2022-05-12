Meghan Markle Supports Working Moms Who ‘Shoulder So Much’ With Childcare Initiative

Meghan Markle showed her support for working moms by helping to establish the “National Business Coalition for Child Care” as shown in a press release on Wednesday, May 11. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected so many working families, especially mothers, and she emphasized how important child care is to help mothers be able to work. “Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much,” she said.

Meghan continued to say that child care is important to help businesses thrive for women in the workforce. “This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child. Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative—it’s a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families,” she said.

The new initiative is only the latest move from the Duchess to advocate for working mothers. She’s frequently been an outspoken supporter for paid family leave for new parents. She wrote an open letter to Congress making the case for it, while also speaking about her own experience after the birth of her and Prince Harry’s second child Lili. “No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she wrote.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Photos: See The Duke & Duchess' Sweetest Snaps Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022

Meghan continued to advocate for national paid family leave in the States during a November 2021 summit with The New York Times. “Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue,” she said. “To come back [to the U.S.] and now be a mother of two and to see that the U.S. is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn’t offer any form of national paid leave just didn’t make sense.”