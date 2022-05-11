Andy Dick, 56, Arrested For Felony Sexual Battery On Livestream Video: Watch

Andy Dick, 56, is in custody yet again. Per TMZ, a livestream video caught his dramatic arrest, as Orange County officers surrounded his trailer, handcuffed him, and took him into custody. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Andy’s arrest is for felony sexual battery, stemming from accusations by an adult male. The incident reportedly took place at the O’Neill Regional Park in Southern California around 9:00 AM. In the video, streamed from Captain Content’s RV live stream on May 11, the Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies talked to the actor at a trailer door before cuffing him and driving him away.

Orange County Sheriff Scott Stein Lee confirmed that Andy Dick was arrested this morning and told HollywoodLife, “He was arrested and the only thing we are sharing at this time as that we were contacted at approximately 9 this morning in the area of 30892 Trabuco Canyon Rd, that’s O’Neill Park, and we were dispatched out to a campground space at that park in reference to a male subject that had been sexually assaulted and the individual Andy Dick was arrested for CA penal code 243.4, that’s felony sexual battery.”

This is nowhere near Andy’s first run-in with the law. The comedian pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge in 2019, stemming from a groping incident with a rideshare driver in April of 2018, per USA TODAY. There was yet another groping incident in June of 2018 involving a woman on a Los Angeles street, and a 2010 incident in West Virginia involving a bouncer and a bar patron.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Arrested In 2022: ASAP Rocky, Tiffany Haddish & More Mugshots 2022 has been a busy year for celebrity run-ins with law enforcement. Stars haven't exactly been on their best behavior. Some stars are accused of serious crimes while others were found a little worse for wear after a long night. (Please! Do we have to remind you, there is no excuse to drink or drive?!) One star who found themself in handcuffs was rapper <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/asap-rocky/">ASAP Rocky</a>, seen here during the 2021 Met Gala. He was <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/04/20/asap-rocky-arrested-la-shooting/">arrested in Apr. 2022</a> while touching down at LAX airport after a trip to Barbados with <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/rihanna-asap-rocky-photos/">pregnant girlfriend Rihanna</a>. He was charged with 'assault with a deadly weapon' over a Nov. 2021 shooting incident. The musical artist was released on $550K bail and as of May 2022, was awaiting a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing. Want to learn more about the stars who have been arrested this year? Look no further. Find stories, mug shots, and more in our gallery here. This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was one of 28 people indicted, in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records Rapper-Young-Thug-Arrested - 09 May 2022

Andy also infamously rubbed Ivanka Trump’s legs during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2007 and fondled Pamela Anderson‘s breasts in 2005 during the Comedy Central Roast of the Baywatch actress. More recently, the Reality Bites actor made headlines when he was arrested in June 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly got into a violent fight. Andy reportedly used a metal chair to assault his victim in that case.

And finally, in November of 2021, the comedian was arrested for felony domestic battery when he allegedly hit his boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle during an altercation. Both 2021 incidents occurred in the Los Angeles area.