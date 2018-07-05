Ivanka Trump isn’t the only woman Andy Dick groped on live TV! Andy once got handsy with Pamela Anderson AND Courtney Love on Comedy Central. Watch the awkward moment here.

Two years before Andy Dick shockingly groped Ivanka Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian got inappropriately handsy with Pamela Anderson at her Comedy Central Roast. During his set during the 2005 special, he performed a bit in which he pretended to be Pam’s plastic surgeon. He pulled out a stethoscope to give her an “examination” and groped her breasts hard. She looked absolutely stunned, but took it like a champ. This went on for over a minute! You can watch the supremely uncomfortable clip HERE.

His bizarre (and pretty gross) behavior continued throughout the rest of the roast. He tried to grope Courtney Love and unbutton her top, but she wasn’t playing along — she slapped him hard across the face! He also pretended he was going down on Pam’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee. And, he tried to kiss Jeffery Ross and Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis. Tommy got back at Andy later by grabbing his crotch.

Nobody was safe at this roast. Andy pressed himself up against Sarah Silverman on the red carpet before the event. Sarah was actually dating Jimmy Kimmel at the time! Remember what happened on his show two years later. Jimmy physically removed Andy from the set of the talk show after he wouldn’t stop touching Ivanka during her interview. He literally dragged him out by his feet with the help of some bodyguards to protect Ivanka. It was so awful.

These videos have surfaced shortly after Andy was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery for allegedly groping a woman in Los Angeles in April. His arraignment is scheduled for July 18.