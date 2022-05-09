Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Squash Split Speculation With Romantic Getaway To Napa

Adele and Rich Paul are 'still seeing' each other and reportedly dined at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley, CA on Sunday, four days after she turned 34.

Adele and Rich Paul are still going strong! The singer, who turned 34 on May 5, and her 40-year-old boyfriend enjoyed a romantic getaway to Napa Valley, CA and dined at the Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch on Sunday, according to People. Despite rumors of a split, after the couple stayed out of the public eye over the past few months, their relationship is still very much on, a source told the outlet.

“Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though,” the insider said. “She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can.”

Adele, Rich Paul
Adele and Rich Paul during a previous outing. (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Before the recent getaway, Rich attended the star-studded American Express Carbone beach party with his client, LeBron James, on Adele’s birthday. “Rich and LeBron were at the Carbone private party on the beach celebrating Formula 1 weekend in Miami,” an attendee told People about the party.

Adele didn’t join her beau and the basketball star for the party but she did take to Instagram to share gorgeous photos of herself and a message about her special day. “What a difference a year makes!,” she captioned two makeup-free pics. “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

Adele, Rich Paul
Adele and Rich Paul sit in a vehicle together. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Adele’s recent birthday comes almost a year since she was first seen hanging out with Rich. The lovebirds attended a basketball game together around July 2021 and have made numerous outings together ever since. In Dec., a source told us they were the “perfect” couple.

“Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said.

