Hailey Bieber Rocks Orange Bikini, Crop Top & More Sexy Looks For Vogue Eyewear Campaign: Photos

Hailey Baldwin, (also known as Hailey Bieber thanks to her hubby Justin Bieber) is looking sexier than ever in her new campaign! The model, 26, has partnered with Vogue Eyewear to co-designi a chic line for their brand in March 2022. And in May, she blessed us with some seriously sexy photos sporting the accessories on her official Instagram page along with an orange bikini top.

In the first snapshot, Hailey is seen pairing her thin square shades with a tiny bright orange bikini top and elegant pearl necklace. The second picture shows her in a similar pose with retro style sunglasses as she wears a faded leather jacket. In the vintage inspired third photo in black and white, the model is giving some serious Audrey Hepburn vibes while she rocks a cute side braid and thick almond shaped frames.

Hailey has apparently had a love for Vogue eyewear for quite some time now. “I was already a big fan of Vogue Eyewear, I’ve worn their sunglasses many times, so it made sense for me to align with them” she said in an interview with Vogue.

The model opted for four universal silhouettes when she designed her sunglasses. Because of her personal preference, she decided to go with daintier shapes and stray away from the chunky oversized trend. “I’m not a large sunglasses person; I have a tiny face,” she humorously admitted. Her four sophisticated selections also come in warm golden and classic tortoiseshell tones that are flattering for every face.

“Putting a cool pair of sunglasses with an outfit can elevate it—it can make or break an outfit,” she commented. Clearly, miss Bieber knows how to put a getup together, as seen by her Coachella looks where she was seen protecting her face with stylish shades.

However, as a gal who spends a lot of time outdoors, that’s not the only measure that the 25-year-old uses to shield herself from UV rays. Hailey raved over a mineral sunscreen EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen on her Instagram story, saying that it doesn’t make her super sensitive skin break out. And as her recent Instagram posts prove, she surely likes to soak up the sun.