Angie Harmon & Lookalike Daughter Finley, 18, Twin In Floral Dresses At Variety’s Power Of Women: Photos

Flower power! Actress Angie Harmon, 49, brought her 18-year-old daughter, Finley Faith Sehorn to Variety‘s Power of Women event Thursday, and the pair were twinning in gorgeous floral frocks! Angie rocked a bright lime green-and-yellow-printed mini dress with long sleeves and puffed sleeves. The Law & Order alum accessorized the dress with a black belt, strappy yellow heels, and drop earrings.

Finley was her mom’s mini me in in a pink-and-white printed mini dress that featured cut-outs at her waist. The teen perfectly paired her look with silver strappy heels and opted for adorable French braids, giving the look a fresh spring vibe.

Variety‘s “Power of Women” soiree is an annual event which this year, took place in New York on May 5, 2022. The event honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment, and more for their various contributions to different causes. The event, which was held at the Glasshouse in NYC, honored major figures like Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International), and more.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Grandmother & Granddaughter Lookalikes: PICS Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow 25th Annual EMA Awards, Los Angeles, America - 24 Oct 2015

In addition to Angie and her daughter, numerous other stars turned out for the night, including Billy Porter, Queen Latifah, and more.

Fans can catch up with Angie and her family on the star’s Instagram, able to get glimpses of her daughters taking adorable pics with each other often. In addition to Finley, Angie also has daughters Emery Hope Sehorn and Avery Grace Sehorn, whom she shares with ex-husband, the former NFL player Jason Sehorn.

In an interview with Spry Living in 2013, Angie noted that she wants her daughters to be “able to make informed decisions about who’s loving them in the way that they need to be loved.” She added, “To have that kind of awareness at such a young age, it’s incredible. I’m hoping to be able to do that for my daughters—to equip them to go out into society and be steadfast in who they are.”