Supermodel Angie Harmon, Mom Of 3, Celebrates 46th In Bikini, Proving She’s Ageless — See Pics

Angie may have just turned 46, but the supermodel doesn’t look a day over 20! These are bathing suit shots you’ll have to see to believe, so click here to have your mind blown!

Um, is she kidding? Angie Harmon, 46, just celebrated her birthday with her three daughters and looked like she could be their older sister — not their super hot mom! The five foot ten supermodel looked incredible and younger than ever in a string bikini top and simple black bottoms. She showed off her toned tummy in a carousel of Instagram pics as she hung out with family and friends, and we can’t imagine a better way to ring in her 46th year. Whether Angie was sitting on her boyfriend Greg Vaughan‘s lap or standing on his back for a group shot, she looked like she was having the time of her life at the beach and, of course, she looked great doing it. “Well that was FUN,” she captioned her post. “Love y’all so very much & thank you for an AWESOME BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!”

The birthday beach bash was an entire family affair! Not only were Angie’s three daughters with her — Emery Hope, Avery Grace, and Finley Faith — from her marriage to ex Jason Sehorn, but Greg brought his three kids along from his previous marriage as well. The 45-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star had Jathan, Cavan and Landan back when he was with Touriya Houd. The couple divorced back in 2014, which was just two years before Angie and Jason called their own relationship quits. So to see this new couple blend their families together for Angie’s special day is pretty adorable. And her modern day Brady Bunch hashtag? Even cuter! But this isn’t the first time they’ve all warmed our hearts by coming together.

The eight of them also celebrated the Fourth of July as one big happy family! And when we say happy, we mean it! Take a quick click through Angie’s Instagram slideshow to see the smiles on their faces all beach day long.

And, of course, to see even more pictures of Angie’s to-die-for bikini body. We are wishing the happiest of 46th birthdays to this ageless beauty. Here’s to a year full of family time!