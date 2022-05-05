Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter, 13, Is Taller Than Her & So Grown Up In Rare Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears' 13-year-old daughter Maddie is being celebrated by her proud mother for her impressive school-related accomplishments. Learn all about her accolades here!

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 13-year-old daughter Maddie is looking all grown up – and quite tall! The proud mom, 31, posted a carousel of photos (seen here) from a school event celebrating the teen’s academic and athletic accomplishments on May 4. “Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4 sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year,” Jamie gushed. “So proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student.”

Jamie then commented on the fact that her daughter is already taller than her. “I wore my tall platform Ugg’s, and she was still taller then me,” she wrote with a teary-eyed emoji and a facepalm emoji. In the photo, the Sweet Magnolias actress wore a bright yellow and peach checkered button-down and frayed jean skirt. She paired it with her Ugg slippers and a Louis Vuitton monogrammed tote. Maddie looked gorgeous in a green floral-printed dress and white sandals.

The first photo in the carousel showed Maddie proudly holding her four-year-old sister, Ivey, who looked cute as a button in a red dress and white sneakers. Maddie donned an achievement medal around her neck. Other photos included various family members smiling with the high achiever, including Jamie’s mom, Lynne Spears, 67.

Jamie recently recalled the five-year “miracle anniversary” of Maddie’s horrifying ATV accident, which occurred on grandfather Jamie Spears‘, 69, Louisiana property and landed Maddie severely injured in the hospital. However, in her 2022 memoir Things I Should Have Said, Jamie recalled not thinking her daughter would make it that far. “The first responder got in the water just as the ATV was dragged from the pond,” the mom of two wrote. “[The EMT] lifted Maddie out and laid her down next to me. She was unconscious, her body distended, face swollen and eerily blue,” she continued, adding that “nothing was working” to revive her little girl’s “lifeless body.”

Of course, Maddie made a tremendous recovery and is seemingly excelling in all she does. Congratulations to Maddie and her thrilled family!

