Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Looks Like A Model In Denim Jumpsuit: Photos

Leni Klum proved herself worthy of her supermodel genes, rocking a ’90-inspired denim jumpsuit like nobody’s business in stylish new photos. The 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum, newly brunette with long, silky tresses, was snapped arriving at a celebrity-filled Michael Kors dinner in London on May 4. Looking nothing short of stunning, Leni wore a heavy gold chain around her neck and carried a stylish gold handbag. She accessorized with sky-high, open-toed white heels and cinched the jumpsuit at the waist with a matching denim belt. It was a perfect low-key, high fashion look for the event.

Leni seems perfectly comfortable in the photos, navigating the evening streets of London with confidence and impeccable style. The beautiful teen is no stranger to high profile events and celebrities — her mom Heidi had her with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore but Seal later adopted her and raised her alongside Heidi as his own. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was married to the “Kiss From a Rose” singer from 2005-2014.

The gorgeous Leni definitely has modeling in her blood, as she told Extra in September of 2021 that she was always around it. “I had grown up going to work with my mom…,” she told correspondent Marissa Montgomery in the interview. “Ever since 11 or 12 years old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling.”



But while they share a strong resemblance, Leni pointed out that their sense of style doesn’t always vibe. The Rollacoaster Magazine cover girl says her style is “Definitely opposite of my mom… She calls it grungy, I call it oversized I guess… You’ll never catch me in super tight jeans because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable, so baggy and big.” But there is one bit of advice from her mother that the successful model is definitely taking to heart. “She’s always telling me I need to have fun…” she told Extra. “She’s always like bounce around have fun, be energetic, be excited.”

That enthusiasm continues to radiate as Leni attends high profile events of her own.