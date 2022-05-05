Elizabeth Olsen Admits Sisters Mary Kate & Ashley ‘Spoiled’ Her: ‘I Loved It’

You know times have changed when someone mentions an Olsen sibling, and the first thing you think of isn’t Mary-Kate and Ashley anymore. Elizabeth Olsen, who is two and a half years younger than her iconic twin siblings, has surely made a solid name for herself in the acting business in the past few years. Although the family tends to keep their personal lives on the down low, Elizabeth opened up about her relationship with Mary-Kate and Ashley in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Elizabeth spoke fondly of Mary-Kate and Ashley, saying that she felt a strong connection with them, growing up as the youngest of four siblings. She mentioned that the two Full House stars would even compete for her attention, which she certainly didn’t mind. “I actually think it’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it,” she said in an interview promoting her upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Breaking out into the acting world is no easy feat, which is why Elizabeth credited her older twin sisters for giving her the motivation she needed. “I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it.” She also thanked her sisters’ career for showing her how to survive in the cutthroat industry. “I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected.”

Passing down the acting torch to their younger sister, Mary-Kate and Ashley have decided to opt out of the limelight in recent days. They now have a thriving career in fashion design, creating their own widely respected clothing brand The Row. Sadly, the last time they were seen out was at Bob Saget‘s funeral, after his unexpected passing.

However, Elizabeth’s name has undoubtedly been the center of mainstream attention lately. Her most notable role to date is playing the titular main character Wanda Maximoff in the smash hit Disney+ show WandaVison, after debuting the role in multiple Avengers films. Compared to twenty years ago, the roles of the three siblings could not be more reversed. And although they are not often seen in public together, Elizabeth has been outspoken about their strong bond.