Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her New Tattoo In Sexy Lace Bodysuit: New Photos

Iggy Azalea looked fabulous when she showed off her new tattoo while rocking a plunging, see-through lace bodysuit in sexy new photos.

By:
May 4, 2022 11:40AM EDT
Image Credit: BabiradPicture/Shutterstock
Image Credit: BabiradPicture/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea always makes a statement no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 31-year-old looked sexier than ever when she posted photos of herself rocking a cutout, sheer lace bodysuit while showing off her new arm tattoo.

Iggy posted the photos with the caption, “Dipped in whatever you paint your universe with…” In the photo, Iggy rocked a strapless, high-neck black bodysuit with a keyhole cutout on the chest that showed off ample cleavage. The entire bodice of the one-piece was sheer and lace, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Iggy styled her one-piece with a pair of skintight, cutout black fishnet tights and showed off her arm tattoo of a little cherub that said, “Onyx Orion” underneath, which is the name of her son. Iggy first got the arm tattoo last week when she posted a behind-the-scenes video of the process.

She posted the video with the caption, “My new favorite & most special tattoo! It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. @luahillsart Thankyou again!”

Iggy gave birth to her son Onyx Kelly, with rapper Playboi Carti, and she announced that she gave birth in June 2020. Iggy was very secretive about her pregnancy and she kept it private until her announcement in June. Ever since sharing the news with fans in 2020, Iggy has been showing off adorable Onyx on social media.

