‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Discuss Getting Back Together

Could Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin be getting back together? In a preview for tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the former couple discusses the idea while putting together a clothing rack. “Our co-parenting relationship is going so well, but it seems like he wants more and I’m not sure how I feel about it,” Kailyn begins the scene in a voiceover.

After some adorable back-and-forth banter, the pair, who share Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 8, first pride themselves on being successful co-parents. Kailyn notes that she believes “time” helped their situation get better. “And we both have the same goals for Lincoln,” she shared.

“I feel like when we have the same goals and expectations for our son, it kind of set us up for success,” she continued. “I will say that, thinking about where we are today … it’s a prime example of right person, wrong time,” she added.

“Are you saying I’m the right person?” Javi shot back.

“Yeah,” Kailyn replied, without hesitation.

“Because we are fully capable of co-parenting and getting along and doing things and compromising and …” she trailed off.

“Let me ask you something,” Javi responded. “Why now?”

“I’m not saying that we need to get back into a relationship, that’s not what I’m saying,” Kailyn shared.

“This is the first I’ve heard you tell me to my face that I’m ‘right person, wrong time,'” Javi continued. “Would you be open to it? Getting back into a relationship?”

“I plead the fifth!” Kailyn joked. “That means a yes, right?” Javi smiled back.

“Sometimes I see a little glimmer of hope,” Kailyn shared in a confessional. “But it’s so all one way and then all another way. So in the good times you’re like, ‘Okay, maybe this might work?’ And then you remember how he is when things are bad.”

She added, “I think both of us have to work toward bettering ourselves, so, we’ll see.”

Despite their differences and turbulent love affair throughout the years, Javi and Kailyn are still trying to keep things civil between them to co-parent as best they can for their little one — and their children from other parents. During a July 2021 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn revealed how Javi stepped up for her during a moment of need. When her son Creed (whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez) was rushed to the ER after getting a major cut to his eyebrow while they were vacationing in the Dominican Republic, Javi was able to offer his Spanish speaking skills to help out her family.