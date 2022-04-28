Liza Minelli, 76, Looks So Happy While Singing In A Car Before The Oscars: Video

The Oscar-winning icon and daughter of Judy Garland had a ball in the backseat as she belted out a tune on the way to the 2022 Academy Awards.

Liza Minelli
She’s still got it! Liza Minnelli proved her pipes are as beautiful as ever as she belted out a tune in the backseat of a car on the way to this year’s Oscars! In a video posted to Facebook (below) on April 26 by the iconic actress’ friend Michael Feinstein, Liza showed off her dulcet tones while singing “(It’s Gonna Be A) Great Day.” Michael captioned the clip, “Just found this on my phone. Liza on her way to the Oscars, happy and excited.”

The video was taken before Liza appeared on the Academy Awards stage in a wheelchair alongside Lady Gaga to present the Oscar for Best Picture, which went to CODA. “You know how I love working with legends,” the House of Gucci star said while she stood next to Liza. “And I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.”

Gaga then noted that Liza was celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret, the film that earned her a Best Actress Oscar. After a bit of a hiccup presenting the nominees, with Gaga kindly supporting Liza by saying “I got you,” Liza looked up at the singer and said, “I’m so happy to be here and especially with you. I’m your biggest fan.”

Meanwhile, in celebration of Caberet’s anniversary, Liza spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about taking home the treasured trophy, which was one of eight the Bob Fosse-directed film won. The daughter of Judy Garland and famed director Vincente Minnelli revealed what it meant to her family. “As much as [winning an Oscar] meant to me, I think it meant more to my father,” she explained. “He was sitting next to me and let out such a yell when they announced my name that I still have tinnitus to this day.”

She continued, “It reminds me of him and that night. I truly didn’t expect to win. It’s a special feeling to be appreciated by your peers and friends. But Hollywood was different then, and I think in some ways that the Oscar ceremony was more meaningful then. But I wouldn’t mind winning another one!”

