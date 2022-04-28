Allison Williams: 1st Photos Of ‘Girls’ Star At CinemaCon After She Secretly Welcomes Baby

Allison Williams, 34, was on stage at CinemaCon 2022 for her first public appearance since she welcomed a baby boy. The Girls star attended the April 26 event in Las Vegas in a black top and a red feathered skirt. Allison also rocked a pair of strapped black high heels as she kept her dark brunette hair in a stylish updo. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous, and had a giant smile on her face, as she spoke into a microphone on stage at the star-studded affair.

The day before CinemaCon, news broke that Allison and actor Alexander Dreymon, 39, welcomed their first child together, a son named Arlo, this past winter. The couple met while filming the 2020 film Horizon Line and started dating privately during the pandemic, according to People.

“They seemed to be very happy and very much in love,” a source told the publication. “They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends But they’re over the moon.”

Allison was seen with Alexander, Arlo, and her father, legendary anchor Brian Williams, in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas recently. She was reportedly wearing a ring on her ring finger, meaning she and Alexander may have said “I do” already.

The Get Out actress was previously married to CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen, but the two split in 2019, just shy of four years together. Ricky went on to marry Chelsea Clinton‘s business partner, Caroline Kassie, in July 2021. “I think it’s one of those things where Allison and Ricky are both with their forever people now,” a separate source said, according to People. “They remain on good terms, but everyone who knows them agrees that it was for the best.”