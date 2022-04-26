Kim Kardashian’s 1st Husband Damon Thomas Claps Back After She Dismisses Their Wedding As ‘Bad’ Mistake

Damon Thomas, 51, is speaking out after Kim Kardashian called their wedding a “bad” mistake that was due to being “on ecstasy” in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The first husband of the socialite sat down for a recent interview with VladTV and said her claims made “no” sense since their 2000 marriage lasted for years.

“I don’t remember that at all,” he said about the drug claims, in the video interview, which can be seen above. “That’s her thing.”

Damon also said he finds it “irresponsible” how she described their marriage, which ended in 2004. “I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now. I have children, my kid goes to the same school her kid goes to,” Damon said.

“So imagine him when he has to deal with at school. I think that she should be more responsible with those statements ’cause there’s a lot more to that subject and those things,” he added. “And I could go on to that and blow up the spot but I wouldn’t. And I’ve been very responsible in not talking about what that marriage was and what it meant to me…”

Damon further explained that although their marriage was in the past, it still lasted for four years and he doesn’t understand why she would blame that on ecstasy. “Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the rug but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based off of you getting high off of ecstasy, you know?” he said.

“That doesn’t make any sense at all,” he went on. “So I think that’s a very irresponsible thing to say given our children go to the same school and things like that.”

Despite his lack of understanding of Kim’s perspective on their marriage, Damon did praise her and her family in general. “I’m proud of her, I’m proud of her family, I’ve seen Kris [Jenner], I’ve seen Kris at Kenny’s wedding,” he shared. “We all speaking, when I saw Kris last we were cool. I’ve seen her a couple of times.”

In the 2018 KUWTK episode in which Kim commented on her marriage to Damon, she was talking about how whenever she decided to take ecstasy, something bad happened. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape,” she said. “Like, everything bad would happen [when I was on drugs].”

Kim and Damon eloped in 2000 and in his latest interview, the latter claimed they didn’t have a traditional wedding because the former wasn’t speaking to her mom at the time. “She wasn’t talking to her parents at the time,” Damon said. “Or her mom at the time, I think. I mean, it was just young love.”