Vanessa Hudgens Dances In Butterfly Crop Top & Daisy Dukes: Watch

Coachella may be over, but Vanessa Hudgens, 33, seems to be just getting started! The High School Musical star took to Instagram on April 25 to show off some low-key dance moves while wearing a gorgeous turquoise butterfly crop top. “Butterfly top season,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Last slide- when you see ur girlfriend and didn’t know she was gonna be there,” along with laughing and butterfly emojis.

In the post, Vanessa shared a series of eight slides — in the first, she poses with daisy dukes, white platform sandals, and a fitted, beaded, butterfly crop top. Subsequent photos show the Sucker Punch actress having fun with friends, including a cowboy hat-clad Vince Rossi. A short video of Vanessa is a sheer Coachella vibe — she danced alongside a friend, complete with energy drink, cell phone, and bags in hand.

Her followers didn’t waste any time jumping into the comments section. “The last one is prime,” Vince wrote of their joyous photo together. “This butterfly outfit is everything,” wrote one follower, while yet another congratulated the actress on a huge milestone. “Beautiful! Also congrats on 45 million,” the follower said, nodding to Vanessa’s whopping 45 million in Instagram followers.

The fashionable photos were far from a first foray into Coachella fashion — the Caliwater maven and KNOW Beauty co-founder is known for rocking incredibly influential outfits at the iconic music festival, year after year. Her triumphant return to the festival after an unwelcome pandemic break had her wearing an array of eye-popping boho ensembles, including a gold mesh dress overlaying a black swimsuit, a hot pink two-piece bikini and baggy pants set, a fuzzy red coat with sassy sunglasses look, and a neon yellow, ruffled dress with a high slit. “Barefoot in the wild,” the Drake & Josh actress captioned an April 18 post, as she frolicked in the billowy dress in bare feet, under a massive red tent with a chandelier at Coachella.

Her Instagram feed since Coachella started on April 15 has been a vibrant reminder of how and why the stylish actress has earned her nickname. “Freedom. Perspective. And love,” Vanessa captioned another post on April 18. “That’s what life’s about.”