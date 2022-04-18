Vanessa Hudgens Parties In A Pink Bikini Top & Pants For Day 3 Of Coachella

Queen of Coachella strikes again! Vanessa Hudgens, 33, demonstrated why she’s a master of festival fashion while attending Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California on Sunday, Apr. 17. The High School Musical star hit the Empire Polo Fields looking sassy in a bubblegum pink bra and breezy, sheer pants.

Vanessa looked like she was in her happy place in the shots, which were captioned, “Freedom. Perspective. And love. That’s what life’s about.” In the gallery, she posed around the festival, from the gardens to the tents, where she donned a knit, halter top look with sheer, high-waisted pants and a matching duster.

Oozing hippie chic, she piled on the jewelry, adding necklaces and a belly chain from celeb-favorite Jacquie Aiche. For beauty, the Princess Switch star let her curly brunette locks hang down free while playing up her glow with deep brown lipstick and a cool dotted design around her eyes.

Oozing hippie chic, she piled on the jewelry, adding necklaces and a belly chain from celeb-favorite Jacquie Aiche. For beauty, the Princess Switch star let her curly brunette locks hang down free while playing up her glow with deep brown lipstick and a cool dotted design around her eyes.

Vanessa Hudgens slays in a hot pink outfit at Coachella 2022. She wore a pink bikini top under a pink jumpsuit, which fell off one side, for the occasion.

In the photos, she frolicked around with sister Stella and pal Laura New, who were each dressed in their own colorful looks. Stella donned a blue bikini and silky shorts with retro, silver sunglasses and white sneakers while Laura looked 60s-chic in a green, daisy-patterned crochet top and flowy pants in a matching moss hue.

Vanessa gave fans another glimpse into her Coachella experience in a post captioned, “Full fairy mode.” She danced around without a care in one shot while posing with shirtless pal Bobby Newberry in another. Vanessa had amped up her accessories by this time in the festival, seen donning a pink, red and green bucket hat and 70s-style shades.

It’s no secret that Vanessa is a Coachella fanatic. The star opened up about why she loves dressing for the desert in an interview with E! News last week. “It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do,” Vanessa said.

Offering her fashion advice, she said, “Just express yourself. What everyone’s creativity looks like is different. I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there. And honestly, it’s a festival. You’re going to be in the dirt so like don’t go too crazy.”