Vanessa Hudgens Wears Sheer Mesh Dress Over Black Bikini In Paris Trip Photos

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Giambattista Valli show, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Vanessa Hudgens at the F/W 2022/2023 "Valentino" during the fashion week in Paris. 6 MARCH 2022
Vanessa Hudgens looks stunning in an Oscar De La Renta dress, Prada coat, and Manolo Blahnik heels as she steps out in NYC. 15 NOVEMBER 2021
Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself looking incredible while spending time in Paris and revealed she wants to go back.

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, is getting a lot of attention for her latest Instagram pics! The actress shared a post full of new pics and video that she took during her recent trip to Paris and they’re truly epic. In one of the most eye-catching ones, the beauty wore a black sheer long-sleeved mesh dress with sequins that let her black bikini top and bottoms peek through.

She had her long dark locks pulled up and rocked flattering makeup that included a black cat eye look and dark pink lipstick. She confidently posed in a mirror in the pic and video and proved she knows how to strut her stuff with charisma. “Take me back to parissssss,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

In addition to her black sheer dress look, Vanessa wore other outfits in the other pics and clips, including a long black coat with a lime green fuzzy bucket hat, a blue denim style crop top under a light gray plaid blazer, dark gray shorts, and black strappy shoes, a black leather jacket with blue and brown flared out pants, and a long brown coat.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens looking incredible at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Before her latest post, Vanessa turned heads in Paris for Paris Fashion Week when she showed up to some memorable fashion shows in glorious style. For the Valentino show, the talented star wowed in a light purple sheer long-sleeved dress that had a collar, and added tan pumps to go along with it.

For the Miu Miu show, she wore the blazer and shorts she included in the pics of her Instagram post along with black heeled sandal style shoes. Her sexiest look was most likely at the Giambattista Valli show. She stepped out in a sleeveless red mini dress with a massive keyhole cutout on the bodice along with red open back and toe heels that went perfectly with the wardrobe choice. It was one of the few looks she decided to wear her hair down for.