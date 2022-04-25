Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.

The 33-year-old wore a custom Vera Wang Haute ivory silk charmeuse gown with a super low-cut cowl neckline and back. The plunging neckline revealed ample cleavage while criss-cross crystal straps graced her chest. Meanwhile, the back of the dress was also completely open and had intersecting crystal straps.

As if her dresses couldn’t get any sexier, Paulina’s first gown was also custom Vera Wang Haute, and this time it was a hand-beaded crystal gown with an incredibly plunging neckline and back. The dress was skintight around her bodice, featuring a nude bodysuit underneath, while the rest of the dazzling gown was completely see-through, revealing her long, toned legs.

Paulina rocked stunning outfits all weekend long and another one of our favorites was her casual, yet still stunning, ivory blazer dress. The mini dress had a super low-cut V-neckline, which was her go-to look for the weekend, and cut-out long sleeves that were decorated with tiny crystal bows. She accessorized her look with sparkly, pointed-toe pumps that had bows on the tips and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Paulina and Dustin’s wedding weekend looked absolutely incredible. Not only did they both look amazing, but guests were treated like royalty. Guests were welcomed at the hotel with a box of personalized cookies in the shape of the bride and groom’s faces as well as a golf cart and an engagement ring. They were also gifted a Blackberry Farm cookbook.