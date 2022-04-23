Paulina Gretzky Rocks White Mini Dress For Bridal Brunch Ahead Of Dustin Johnson Wedding

Paulina Gretzky, 33, is gearing up to exchange vows with her fiance Dustin Johnson, 37, and appeared to have a blast at a pre-wedding bridal brunch on April 21. The daughter of Wayne Gretzky shared several snapshots to her Instagram story of the exciting event and looked incredible in a white blazer mini-dress that had cut-outs down the sleeves and sparkly heels. She had her hair tied back into a low bun and wore sunglasses as she hung out with relatives and friends in the outside area it was being held in.

Some pics showed the beauty sitting with the attendees, which included her younger sister Emma Gretzky, her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky, and her future sister-in-law Samantha Johnson, and toasting with a glass while smiling from ear to ear. Other snapshots showed the impressive table setup at the location, which was in the boathouse on Old Walland Pond at Blackberry Farm, the same luxury hotel and resort where she and Dustin are holding their wedding. A nice view of the water in the area could also be seen in the background and several disco balls hung above the brunch table.

Before her bridal brunch, Paulina and Dustin enjoyed a dinner on Thursday night to kick off their wedding weekend. The night out also included their two sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4. The family posed for cute pics together while dressed in formal attire, including a white lace sleeveless mini dress for Paulina, a dark blue blazer over a white top and matching pants for Dustin, and light blue button-down tops and black pants for their boys.

Paulina and Dustin’s wedding is set to take place on April 23, 13 years after they first met. They got engaged in 2013, so getting hitched has been a long time coming! When talking about her relationship with the pro golfer on the Pillows and Beer podcast in May 2021, Paulina said there was never any rush for them to become husband and wife.

“I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly,” she explained. “The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I said let’s do it, this makes sense.”